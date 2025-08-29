For the second year running, Supercars will take over the Bathurst CBD on the Wednesday evening ahead of the Great Race.

The Repco Street Party will start with a track to town that features not only all 27 cars taking part in the race, but the prime movers from each team as well.

That will conclude at the Bathurst courthouse at 5:45pm ahead of an hour-long signing session featuring all 54 drivers.

The street party will include a live broadcast on Fox Sports that includes the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Finals, in which Brad Jones Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and Matt Stone Racing will all do battle for $20,000.

The first semi final, featuring BRT and MSR will take place at 6:10pm. The second, with two BJR crews, at 6:25pm.

The grand final will then take place at 6:40pm.

“After the phenomenal success of last year’s inaugural street party, we’re absolutely thrilled to bring it back even bigger and better in 2025,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“To have all 27 Supercars and our championship drivers on parade through the heart of Bathurst, meeting with our passionate fans, as well as a showcase of our world-class pit crews under lights on national television – that’s motorsport spectacle at its absolute finest and something truly unique to the Bathurst 1000.

“This is exactly how you celebrate what is without question the biggest and most important week in Australian motorsport.”

Bathurst mayor Robert ‘Stumpy’ Taylor welcomed the return of the street party.

“It’s fantastic, the sense of vibrancy that the street party brings to the Bathurst CBD,” he said.

“It’s a chance for locals and visiting race fans to come together, see the impressive array of cars and meet the drivers. The event is a brilliant spectacle that really brings the buzz of the great race into our city.”

Entry to the street party is free. The cars will depart the Bathurst CBD at 6:55pm.

2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 Street Party schedule

3:00pm: Event officially begins in Russell Street, Bathurst CBD

5:20pm: Prime movers leave circuit

5:30pm: Supercars to leave pit lane at Mount Panorama circuit

5:30pm: Live Street Party show begins on Foxtel

5:45pm: Supercars arrive in Russell Street, Bathurst CBD

5:50pm: Driver signing session begins, Russell Street, Bathurst CBD

6:10pm: Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Semi Final 1: Blanchard Racing Team vs Matt Stone Racing

6:25pm: Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Semi Final 2: Brad Jones Racing (Cars #8, #14) vs Brad Jones Racing (Cars #12, #96)

6:40pm: Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Grand Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

6:50pm: Signing Session finishes

6:55pm: Supercars depart Russell Street, return to Mount Panorama circuit

8:00pm: Repco Bathurst 1000 Street Party concludes