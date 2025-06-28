And Broc Feeney’s dominance at the Darwin Triple Crown, he says, was “right up there” with the best of them.

The 22-year-old scored all three pole positions and three race wins, extending his phenomenal run in the 2025 season and his strong record at Hidden Valley Raceway.

While it could be dismissed as a leading driver simply making the most of having the fastest car, Dutton is in no doubt that it was a special achievement from the young gun.

“You’ve always got to work hard but there were a couple of times he had to work extra hard, like quali to get into the Shootout, it was the last lap that got him in,” Dutton told Speedcafe.

“Sometimes you’re fortunate enough as a team to just have the car on rails and the driver and engineer are still nailing it, working hard to keep it on rails, but it wasn’t that [in Darwin].

“It was still by far the best car out there, but he had to work hard, he had to earn his keep. That, for me, makes it right up there with all of our achievements.”

Feeney’s current hot streak – which has included winning five straight races and six of the last eight – has resulted in opening a 183-point championship lead over teammate Will Brown.

Brown struggled for qualifying speed in Darwin, starting outside the top 10 in all three races before recovering to a best of fifth in the Sunday finale.

Feeney now holds a 17-2 qualifying record over Brown this season as he takes aim at a maiden Supercars title in his fourth full-time season.

Asked what’s clicked for Feeney in recent months, Dutton added: “It’s just progression.

“He’s always been an amazing driver but with experience comes more race craft, being more cool-headed, dealing with different things that roll out.

“Predictive driving is a big thing with extracting your pole laps, knowing exactly what you’ve got predictively, not reactively.

“And then the race craft to look after the tyres, which Will has been amazing with, and you see Broc getting better and better and better at that.

“The race starts, that’s a huge one, he’s been nailing that this year for a while now.

“It was all those elements that he was already awesome at but he’s just getting better and better and more refined and building the momentum and confidence to nail it.”