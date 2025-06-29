The 100-lap contest was dominated by Corey Heim, who led 99 laps for Toyota team Tricon Garage.

It was the 16th win for Heim in the Truck Series, and his fifth of the season, putting him third on the all-time wins list for active drivers.

After Heim came Ty Majeski, who was 1.381s in arrears. Gio Ruggiero, Ben Rhodes, and Waters completed the top five. Chandler Smith, Josh Bilicki, Brent Crews, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top 10.

ThorSport capitalised on the late race restart with five laps to go with Majeski, Rhodes, and Waters flying the flag for Ford.

“I had a really fast truck to be able to do that, and then everyone ran off in front of me,” said Waters of the restart, speaking with MRN Radio.

“I was pretty happy when they were all running off.”

Chaos after the restart at @limerockpark! 👀 We stay green. Get to FOX for the @NASCAR_Trucks finish! pic.twitter.com/UEo9sN9Fbn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 28, 2025

The fifth place finish marked Waters’ best Truck Series finish after 30th and 19th place finishes at Martinsville and Kansas respectively a year ago.

“It’s awesome. It’s something I want to do more of, come and do more racing. To be able to come over here and race a Lime Rock was awesome.

“I was stoked to be able to do it. I did a few races over here last year and had a little bit of bad luck, so I’m happy to put that bad luck aside and jag a result.”

Waters finished Stage 1 in 14th and climbed to 12th by the end of Stage 2. Non-competitive pit stops meant there was no room to strategise. However, the planned red flag intermissions allowed teams to adjust their respective trucks.

With 11 laps to go in the race, Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills stopped his #42 Chevrolet Silverado and drew the caution while Heim had a commanding lead.

The seas parted for Waters on that restart, having been on the fringe of the top 10.

Spire Motorsports duo Rajah Caruth and Jordan Taylor were victims of the first turn melee and found themselves out in the grass. Taylor had run inside the top five all day to that point but wound up 20th while Caruth was 21st.

Ultimately, Heim had the race under control and stretched his legs as he had done on every other race restart, winning at a canter.

“It’s nothing short of incredible, man,” said Heim.

“These road courses I really look forward to, pre-event and whatnot and work pretty hard for them.

“To see that all pay off is super special. Obviously the truck was so good today. I can’t complain one bit about that. Faultless day.”

While the NASCAR Truck Series returns on July 26 (AEST) for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Waters will return to Australia for the upcoming Townsville 500 Supercars round.