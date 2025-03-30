Fraser will join Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner in the Enduro Cup this year across The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

Fraser’s solitary full-time program beyond that in 2025 is a second consecutive season in GT World Challenge Australia.

Last year, he drove with Triple Eight Race Engineering alongside Peter Hackett in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, but the team has since folded that program.

Now, Fraser will join Volante Rosso Motorsport in its Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with last year’s Pro-Am winner Liam Talbot.

“Obviously I’m super excited to be joining Volante Rosso for this season,” Fraser told Speedcafe.

“It’s something that’s very new to me, joining the Aston team and also having the support from here and overseas is a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

“The biggest thing is just about getting mileage, getting ready for enduro season while also focusing on my career as a GT driver as well.

“It’s something that I’ve seen a lot of main game drivers do in Supercars and something that I’m excited to embark on as part of my racing journey.”

To date, Fraser has one full Supercars season under his belt at Tickford Racing in 2023 where he scored a season-best 13th with Tyler Everingham in the Sandown 500.

“My objective is to get into Supercars,” Fraser affirmed.

“I’ve been in talks with people around what a Supercar career and GT career at the same time looks like.

“There are a lot of people in the field that do it. Broc Feeney and Will Brown are going to come back and run this year in the GT category and Chaz has done it too.

“My objectives never change, I guess they’ve just sort of grown. It’s another feather in my cap if I can race GT and Supercars at the same time.

“I want to get back in Supercars, I want to win a championship and get that ball rolling.

“The focus is now just getting mileage in everything and if something progresses from this GT thing, it’d be awesome to run in conjunction with a Supercar program.

“At the end of the day, it’s just gonna give me more race laps.”

Fraser has set himself lofty ambitions of winning this year’s GT World Challenge Australia Pro-Am title.

His teammate Talbot is vying to win three in a row with three different manufacturers after Audi and Ferrari.

“For Liam and me, obviously he comes off the back of a championship and I’ve come off the back of podiums and race wins in the Merc,” said Fraser.

“My main objective with him is to go out there and win the championship. For him, it’s trying to win a championship with three different manufacturers.

“Everything that I’ve learned from Mercedes last year is going to translate pretty well to the Aston.”