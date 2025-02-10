The Stapylton squad has extended its partnership with Penske Australia & New Zealand, which will see its Supercars transported by truck manufacturer MAN.

The team was delivered a new MAN TGX midway through the 2024 season ahead of the renewal.

“Penske Australia & New Zealand, alongside MAN, have a long and successful history with our team,” said Dick Johnson Racing CEO David Noble.

“Our partnership has been united in building sustained success with a focus on continuous improvement.

“The synergy between us is strong, and continuing the journey with Penske demonstrates the passion we both share with motorsport.

“This is a wonderful relationship that we share, and to extend this agreement into 2025 and beyond is extremely exciting for us. We look forward to sharing future success with Penske.”

Penske Australia & New Zealand – a subsidiary of the Penske Automotive Group – is the distributor of Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, mtu, Bergen Engines, and Detroit.

It is the exclusive Australian distributor for Allison Transmission and Sauer Compressors.

Hamish Christie-Johnston, managing director of Penske Australia & New Zealand, hailed the partnership.

“The all-new MAN TGX prime mover delivered to the Shell V-Power Racing Team features the powerhouse 640hp engine, boasts excellent driver fit, great efficiency and economy, and optimises uptime,” said Christie-Johnson.

“As with the team’s performance on the race track, MAN combines power, efficiency, and safety into an innovative and impressive package.”