The quartet had been standing behind the Turn 2 barrier that Kostecki’s car slammed into head-on at approximately 130km/h after a damaged splitter failed and went under the front wheels.

All four were taken to hospital and treated for injuries, with the collective toll a broken ankle, a broken toe, a punctured elbow and a head wound that required staples.

They were each released from hospital on the Saturday and two of the four returned to the track during the weekend.

Kostecki was cleared of injury at the trackside medical centre before joining the repair effort at DJR’s Stapylton headquarters.

“We got picked up by [Supercars medical delegate] Dr Carl in the medical car and got taken back to where the medical is in GC, just at pit lane entry,” Kostecki recalled on Lucky Dogs.

“He was like, ‘right oh, get out, I’ve got to pick up four other people’. Then obviously I got told that some people were hurt behind the wall and what state they were in.

“Steve Peach from Motorsport Ministries kept me up to date with how they were going, and [DJR MD] Ryan Story got the phone numbers for me, for the people who were injured.

“I was able to speak to them and wish them a speedy recovery. All of them were in good spirits and some of them made it back to the track.

“I stayed in contact with some of them and I’ve been sent some shots of the car coming at them, when it’s coming to the fence.

“They were dedicated to the shot, I’ll give you that!”

The photos were taken by James Baxter, who escaped the scene with a puncture wound to his elbow – believed to have been caused by debris from the fence.

Photographers were banned from standing in the area behind Turn 2 for the remainder of the weekend.

DJR was able to rebuild Kostecki’s Mustang for him to contest the Sunday race, but an 11th place finish was not enough to prevent being eliminated from the Finals Series.

The team copped criticism for sending Kostecki back out onto the track in the Saturday qualifying session with a damaged front bumper, before the fateful crash.

Kostecki said the team took lessons from the incident.

“I think two mistakes were made,” he said.

“There’s a mistake made on my behalf. I should know better. For one, I’m the one that damaged it in the first place, and the second one is we probably should have not sent it out. But it’s hard.

“When it first went out, it was stuck together pretty well. And obviously, just on my warm-up lap, bouncing over the chicane or whatever, it’s just finally dislodged or splintered and came apart.

“There’s always things you can do better in hindsight, and hindsight is such an easy thing. It’s like when you crash, you don’t know you’re going to crash until you’ve actually crashed, right?

“So, there’s definitely some things that we’ll learn from and probably do better.

“We changed a few things for the next day because we noticed that our splitters were popping out a lot more than other cars. We got on top of that for Sunday, which was much better.”