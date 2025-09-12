Ambrose will host the winners for coffee at the Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama next month, along with his daughter Tabitha who is campaigning a Pirtek Formula Ford as part of the company’s 45-year celebrations in 2025.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sport’s biggest stakeholders to create the fifth annual Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize, where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the Great Race.

Fans have just a couple of days to buy their $20 tickets for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital..

Ambrose won the 2003 and 2004 Supercars titles in a Pirtek Ford BA Falcon for Stone Brothers Racing before heading off to forge a career in NASCAR in the United States.

“Pirtek have created something truly special for the fans with this raffle and it is a bit of a buzz to be invited to be a part of it,” said Ambrose.

“The Repco Bathurst 1000 is a unique experience on its own, but being able to meet the drivers, ask questions, take photos and really get a behind-the-scenes look is something that money alone can’t buy.

“It’s fantastic to see motorsport bringing people together in a way that supports the wider community through beneficiaries like the incredible Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

“Tabitha and I are thrilled to be part of it and can’t wait to meet the lucky winner and their guest.”

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt highlighted that the inclusion of the Ambrose meet and greet aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize.

“Our goal has always been to offer experiences that fans talk about for the rest of their lives,” said Devitt.

“Adding the meet and greet with Marcos elevates the package to a whole new level again and we thank him for his involvement.”

The Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle has reached a significant milestone after being launched for the fifth consecutive year.

Created by Pirtek as a fundraising program for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the annual “Super Raffle” has become regarded as one of the best fan-focused activations in world sports and an annual “must do” for sports fans.

The winner and a guest will be treated to a Willy Wonka-type experience at Australia’s Great Race with one of the highlights waving the green flag to start the event.

As well as waving the green at the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally, the winner and their guest will receive a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning neuroscience research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize

Four nights’ twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mount Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

3-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Meet and greet with two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

2025 Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize (second prize)

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; PIRTEpirtek Racing Merchandise pack

2025 Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize (third prize)