The incumbent Labor Government is poised to finish the West Gate Tunnel Project, which is designed to cut congestion and create a new link between Melbourne’s west and the city.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters drove his Monster Ford Mustang while Anton De Pasquale drove his DeWalt-coloured Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro.

De Pasquale, a Werribee local, hailed the project.

“I’m from Werribee and I’m so excited to see how the West Gate Tunnel Project will change the way we move around Melbourne, especially from the West,” he said.

Waters and De Pasquale, who are both Melbourne-based, drove the new Wurundjeri Way extension and the elevated ramp connecting CityLink to Footscray Road.

It comes ahead of the Melbourne SuperSprint, which supports the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

Supercars will race on all four days of the event across March 13-16.

The Labor Government has also upped its visibility for the event with a stand at the Australian Grand Prix promoting its future infrastructure projects via a driving simulator.

“This innovative experience gives the public the chance to virtually drive the expanded West Gate Freeway and new twin tunnels, previewing the faster and more seamless routes the project will offer once completed,” read a statement.

“Race-goers will also have the chance to chat with West Gate Tunnel Project staff across the four days to learn about new travel options when the project crosses the finish line in late 2025.

“Melburnians who are unable to attend the race will get the chance to take the driving simulator for a spin at shopping centres and festivals in Melbourne’s west this year.”

The project is being touted as a vital alternative to the west that will ease congestion and remove 9000 trucks a day from local roads.

“We’re excited to offer race-goers the opportunity to virtually drive through new connections that will be delivered firsthand through our new 3D driving simulator,” said Minister for Transport Infrastructure Gabrielle Williams/

Waters added: “The surface was mega, and it’s always cool to do something a bit different. It’s a big project for Melbourne, so it was cool to check it out.”