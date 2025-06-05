Off the back of the fourth round at Symmons Plains, it’s another visit to a bullring-style circuit.

At just 2.4km long, Wanneroo Raceway is one of the category’s most historically significant venues.

The seven-turn circuit will bring up 100 races at the Perth Super440, becoming the first in history to do so.

The entry list grows by one for the three-day event with Tickford Racing adding wildcard Lochie Dalton to the grid.

There have been some livery changes ahead of the event too. Team 18 peeled back a new colour scheme for David Reynolds, who will swap the primarily yellow scheme for a pink one.

Reynolds will run the #18 Chevrolet Camaro in its new look for the next four events.

Matt Stone Racing has gone early with its indigenous liveries, showing off its works of art one round earlier than expected. Nick Percat and Cameron Hill unveiled their cars on Wednesday before the Perth Super440.

The cars feature designs by artist Billy-Jay O’Toole, which have been adapted by Nick Moss.

Supercars heads to Wanneroo Raceway with plenty of talk about the event’s future. The championship is poised to ditch the venue for a street circuit in downtown Perth.

Drivers got a chance to check out the area where the proposed multi-purpose facility is slated to be constructed.

The series will once again use its new-for-2025 Super440 format, split across three races.

Track action kicks off with two half-hour practice sessions on Friday before competitive running gets underway on Saturday.

Again, teams will be forced to jump between the soft and super soft compound Dunlop tyres.

At Wanneroo Raceway, drivers will qualify and race on the super soft tyre for Race 14 and qualify and race on the soft tyre for Race 14, all on Saturday.

They will then return to the super soft for qualifying and the longer two-stop race on Sunday for Race 16. Teams will have just two sets of softs for the weekend.

When is the Perth Super440?

The fifth round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Wanneroo Raceway, Western Australia on June 6-8.

Perth Super440 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, June 6

Practice 1 – 2:05pm (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 3:55pm (30 mins)

Saturday, June 7

Qualifying for Race 14 – 11:45am

Qualifying for Race 15 – 12:35am

Race 14 – 2:55pm (50 laps)

Race 15 – 6:10pm (50 laps)

Sunday, June 8

Qualifying for Race 16 – 1:00pm (30 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 3:05pm

Race 16 – 5:15pm (83 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Perth Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 14 and Race 15. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will have another 10 minutes to set the first five rows of the grid.

After the grid is set for Race 14, that format is immediately repeated for Race 15.

Format 3 will be used for Race 16. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of another 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

That single-lap dash will then determine the first five rows of the grid.

How to watch Supercars Perth Super440 on TV

Live coverage of the Supercars Perth Super440 will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage of the Perth Super440.

How to live stream Supercars Perth Super440

The Perth Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Perth Super440 broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, June 6

Foxtel/Kayo – 1:45pm

Saturday, June 7

Foxtel/Kayo – 10:30am

Sunday, June 8

Foxtel/Kayo – 10:45am

Will there be live updates from the Perth Super440?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Perth Super440 thanks to Mobil 1.

Perth Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Perth Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Perth Super440 weather forecast

Sun, sun, and more sun. The Perth Super440 looks like it’ll be dry from start to finish with peak temperatures either side of 20 degrees Celsius across all three days.

What are the support categories at the Perth Super440?

Supercars will headline the bill with support from V8 SuperUtes, Aussie Racing Cars, WA Historic Touring Cars, and the recently added non-championship Trans Am/TA2 round.

2025 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super440 track schedule (all times local/AWST)