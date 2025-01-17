The number is one that the New Zealander used in his formative career, taking after his father who ran the number with great success in speedway racing.

Stanaway comes to PremiAir Racing off the back of one year at Grove Racing. He replaces Tim Slade, who is expected to land at Matt Stone Racing as a co-driver alongside Nick Percat.

The number has history in Supercars, having been raced with success by Jim Richards during his 1985 Australian Touring Car Championship title-winning run. The late Wayne Russell also used the number.

“I am excited to roll out on the track with PremiAir Racing for the 2025 Supercars season with the #62 emblazoned on the side of my Camaro,” Stanaway said.

“I started out racing with the #62, following in the footsteps of my dad, who is a leading super stock competitor at home in New Zealand, so to have the chance now to race with it professionally for the first time does mean a lot to me.

“I would like to thank Peter Xiberras for encouraging me to select a race number that meant something personally to me and allowing me this opportunity.

“As we count down to the new season, I couldn’t be more pleased with how my early inductions with this great team of people have gone and I am so thrilled with our plans for the coming year.”

Teammate James Golding will run #31, creating some symmetry between the two cars.

PremiAir Racing team boss Peter Xiberras said Stanaway had made a seamless transition across teams.

“The final countdown to the start of the 2025 season is well and truly on and I have been very impressed with how Richie is already slotting into our team and how he is preparing alongside Jimmy for what is set to be a huge year ahead,” Xiberras said.

“I am pleased also that we have been able to give him the opportunity to race with his dad’s number when he rolls out with us this year.

“Wherever possible I like to encourage my drivers to select a race number that has personal meaning to them, and I am so glad we have been able to facilitate this for Richie ahead of the start of the new season.

“As we get ready for our fourth year in this intense category, we are buoyed by the significant gains we made over the past year and with a fantastic team behind us and Jimmy and Richie at the wheel, I am confident we have many more gains ahead of us to come – watch this space.”