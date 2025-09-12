The 45-year-old veteran’s retirement has already been somewhat complicated, having “accidentally” announced midway through 2024 a plan to stop at the end of 2025.

Courtney confirmed ahead of this season that it will be his last, starting a retirement tour that will bring the curtain down on a 20-year stint as a full-time Supercars driver.

However, those subsequently asking him to reconsider have included BRT boss Tim Blanchard, with Courtney’s mix of speed and commercial savvy ensuring he is still a prized asset.

“My time as a full-time driver is done,” Courtney told Speedcafe ahead of opening practice at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.

“Tim had a bit of wishful thinking asking me all those times, but I’m done. You can scratch me off the maybes list, it’s a hard no.”

Asked if it’s flattering to still be in demand, Courtney said: “It’s much better going out with people wanting you to drive.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“It wasn’t just Tim that offered to do something next year, there were a couple of other offers to do things full-time.

“But for me, like I’ve said, I wanted it to be on my terms.

“[Mark] Winterbottom, [Lee] Holdsworth, Garth [Tander], now you’re seeing with [Nick] Percat as well, to have someone else decide the end of your career after such a long time is pretty sad.

“I’m happy with the decision I’ve made.”

BRT is yet to confirm a driver for either of its entries next year, although Courtney’s rookie teammate Aaron Cameron is hopeful of staying on.

Courtney is meanwhile waiting on Supercars to confirm its plans for television talent next season before committing to a co-driving role.

“I’m selling houses, hopefully something within the media – I’ve been pretty vocal on that – and I’ve got to work out if I want to co-drive or not,” he said of his plans.

“There’s a few good opportunities and I’ve got to make up my mind pretty soon on that. It won’t be too much longer, and I’ll work it out.”

Courtney will tackle the Endurance Cup with co-driver Jack Perkins – the duo embarking on their second campaign at BRT having earlier driven together at Walkinshaw from 2015-19.

The 2010 Supercars champion was among an entourage of supporters who travelled to Portland, USA, to support Perkins in his recent NASCAR Xfinity Series outing.

“It was a little bit of a taste of what it’s like going to an event but not actually racing,” noted Courtney.

“I thought it might be weird, but it was awesome cheering Jack on. It was the best week of my life.”