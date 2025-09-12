It was thought that the cars would arrive later this afternoon, leaving the teams with the job of getting set up overnight. However, that stress looks like it may have been eased with the earlier-than-expected arrival.

Four international teams are competing in the TCR World Tour as part of the AirTouch 500 at The Bend support card. They are Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, GOAT Racing, and SP Competition.

Their cars were put in containers after the July 5-6 event at Circuito Internacional de Vila Real in Portugal and shipped to Australia, but were slowed by rough weather.

The delay forced TCR to abandon its Thursday shakedown at The Bend and subsequent Friday sessions.

A 30-minute practice will take place on Saturday morning at 7:15am ACST followed by a two-part qualifying at 9:00am ACST. Race one is slated for 2:10pm ACST and will take in 13 laps.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday morning with another 13-lapper at 11:55am ACST prior to the headlining 500km endurance race for the Repco Supercars Championship, which gets underway at 1:45pm ACST.

The TCR World Tour will share its grid with several TCR Australia competitors.