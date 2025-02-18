The Gen3-spec Supercar comes ready to race, as opposed to some recent examples that have been sold sans engine.

The car, chassis TR 30, was raced by Waters in the 2024 season and will be available to the auction winner at the end of the 2025 championship.

It’s the second attempt at selling the car via Lloyds Auctions after being listed in October last year.

“Race it, display it, put it in a collection, it’s ready for whatever one lucky owner desires,” reads the listing.

“This auction is a pre-sale, with delivery at the completion of the 2025 Supercars Championship, which also means that there are plenty of opportunities for more wins to be added to its growing list of achievements, maybe even a Bathurst 1000 win, and potentially a Championship… so imagine watching your car win the Great Race.”

The car debuted at the Australian Grand Prix last year and has only been raced by Waters and his co-driver James Moffat.

Notwithstanding any last-minute chassis changes, the car will also be raced by Mark Winterbottom in the Enduro Cup later this year.

It has won races at Perth, Townsville, Symmons Plains, and the Gold Coast.

Bidding is set to close at 8pm on Friday, February 21 during Race 1 of the Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park.