Off-track entertainment is one of the key focal points for the 2025 edition, which features professional bull riding and burnout competitions alongside a show and shine.

Among the attractions are live music stage, signing sessions, and freestyle motocross, and armoured vehicles displays

“We are proud to unveil our most expansive entertainment schedule ever for Townsville,” said Howard.

“For the first time, fans will see Supercars race on all three days, with Friday’s 100km sprint race kicking off what will be a massive weekend of action on and off the track.

“From bull riding to burnouts, show cars to street machines, and a full-throttle motorsport program, this will be a celebration of speed, horsepower and entertainment like never before.

“This is the ultimate expression of what Supercars is all about — world-class racing, non-stop entertainment and unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages.”

On track, Supercars headlines the action with a 35-lap, 100km race on Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will each feature a 70-lap, 200km race.

Support categories confirmed include the Dunlop Super2 Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia, and V8 SuperUtes.

2025 NTI Townsville 500 track schedule (all times AEST)