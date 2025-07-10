Miles was twice a team owner in the championship with Tasman Motorsport and Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Born in Ashburton, Miles was part of the investment group that bought Lansvale Racing Team to form Tasman Motorsport in 2003.

After Tasman Motorsport was shuttered in 2009, Miles stayed away from Supercars team ownership until 2015 when he bought into Triple Eight Race Engineering.

In 2021, he sold his stake in the business to Tony Quinn but remained as an advisor.

Miles was perhaps most well known for twice brokering the sale of Supercars – first in 2011 to Archer Capital and then to Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Pty Ltd in 2021.

Miles was tragically killed in a road cycling accident on Sunday, July 6 on Sydney’s lower north shore when he was hit by a bus outside Taronga Zoo.

The sticker initiative was led by Supercars team owner and former competitor Stephen Grove.

Miles and Grove were adversaries on track in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, competing in the Am category.

They also raced against each other in GT World Challenge Australia, Miles in an Audi and Grove in a Mercedes.

The decal design was made in collaboration with Tim’s wife Tracy. It features his #7 and a Kiwi silhouette and silver fern.

Details of Miles’ funeral are still to be confirmed.