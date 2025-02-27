As part of a Red Bull race-off, Brown and Hall will battle across the three-day event on March 28-30.

Hall, a retired Royal Australian Air Force pilot, was the first Australian to compete in the Red Bull Air Race World Championships and enjoyed a successful career with seven wins.

Hall will fly his MXS-R aerobatic aircraft while Brown will drive his Chevrolet Camaro Supercar.

Featured Videos

The plane is made of carbon fibre and built by MX Aircraft Company, powered by a 330hp engine.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Avalon Air show this year,” said Brown.

“After getting my pilot’s licence in 2018 I have always wanted to attend but it has clashed with Supercar commitments.

“Luckily this year I get to bring my Supercar, linking both my hobbies together in one exciting show.

“It will be tough to beat the greatest air race pilot our country has ever seen, but I’m willing to take on the challenge and I’m excited to see who takes out the win – bring it on.”

Hall is an Avalon Australian International Airshow regular and has also featured at several Supercars events as a stunt pilot.

“I did my first display at Avalon Australian International Airshow in 2007 and it just gets bigger and bigger,” said Hall.

“The 2025 program and ground activations are incredible.

“This year we are taking it to the next level by racing the reigning Supercar champion.

“Will Brown is the fastest man in Australia right now, so if anyone is going to put me to the test, it is him.”