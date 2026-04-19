Tickets were sold out on both Saturday and Sunday with 65,806 people filling the venue across the three days.

It marks an impressive start for the brand new event in the first of year of its initial three-year deal.

“The passion, devotion and knowledge of the fans here at Ruapuna has blown us away,” said Supercars CEO Barclay Nettlefold.

“A South Island race has been a long time coming and we thank everyone who came here over these special three days for bringing it to life.

“We’re working closely with our hosts, the Canterbury Car Club, to make this experience even bigger and better next year.”

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Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, who was racing in a Ford Sierra in the historic touring car support races across the weekend, was thrilled with the attendance.

“This weekend has been amazing for our city and local motorsport community,” he said.

“Seeing all the fans come out to enjoy the racing at Ruapuna has been really special and the energy around town has been incredible.”

“We are thrilled to give Supercars a home here in Christchurch and include this world-class event in our calendar.”

The Ruapuna crowd puts the total figure across the New Zealand double-header at 95,368 people.