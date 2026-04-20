Greenslade used the cool morning air during Race 2 to his advantage in the ex-Tony Longhurst Ford Sierra, the turbocharged classic carving through the field on the opening lap.

The Sierra led home the Peter Brock/John Cleland VP Commodore driven by Kane Lawson and the Peanut Slab Sierra of Walkinshaw TWG Racing co-owner Scott O’Donnell.

Even with a field of priceless cars, the race was not without classic touring car hip and shoulder contact.

Paul Radisich brought back his classic, elbows-out driving style when he and Bruce Miles came together on Lap 1, taking the pair out with suspension damage.

As Greenslade ran away at the front, the battle for the minors heated up, with Lawson and Steven Richards scrapping for second, and a collection of Super Touring classics fighting behind.

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Greg Murphy and Kayne Scott came together on the final lap, making wheel-to-wheel contact, sending Murphy spinning across the nose of Blake Knowles’ Volvo S40.

Knowles stood on the brakes and managed to avoid Murphy, continuing on to finish fifth.

Lawson hit back in Race 3, taking the lead back from Greenslade in the middle of the race to take the win in the Brock Commodore.

Greenslade led the race early on but slipped back in the closing stages, falling to sixth at the finish.

Lawson led home O’Donnell and Blake Knowles, with the Super Touring entries in the mix for the minor positions as Group A cars fell out of contention, including Steven Richards.

Radisich pulled off the road in the early running with a mechanical issue in the Super Touring Ford Mondeo, while Richards entered the pit lane while running inside the top three.

Rodin Cars New Zealand Formula Ford Challenge

Arthur Broughan took the win in Race 3 on a foggy Sunday morning in an incident-plagued Formula Ford race.

Broughan led home Maxim Kirwan and Marco Manson, both of whom drove from the back of the field in only a handful of green flag laps.

The eventual winner found himself in fifth by the end of Lap 1, but it only took one lap for the seas to part in front of him.

As four drivers battled in front of him, Sebastian Eskandari put a big move on Jake Bryant for the lead at Turn 2, but when Bryant attempted to fall back in line, he spun across Izaak Fletcher’s nosecone collecting Dylan Petch.

A short safety car to clean up the incident set up what was to be a grandstand finish, as Lincoln Taylor, Kirwan, and Manson had all raced their way to the front.

On the restart, Eskandari forced Taylor wide exiting Turn 2, resulting in contact for the pair, taking Taylor out of the race, and resulting in a finish under safety car.

Manson hit back to take the win in Race 4, but he had to work for it in an intense multi-lap battle.

The reigning champion led home Kirwan, Broughan, and Eskandari, with just 0.5s covering the top four at the end.

Kirwan led early on, with Manson and Broughan battling for second place lap after lap.

Broughan led the race briefly at the mid-point when Manson and Kirwan engaged in their own battle, but Manson quickly re-took the lead.

While Manson took the race win, Broughan had done enough to win the weekend.

Summerset GT New Zealand Championship

Rick Armstrong’s goal was simple, all he had to do was finish the race to take the series championship.

Tom Alexander started on pole and led the opening portion of Race 4, however his hope of building a big lead early on was shattered by a Lap 1 safety car.

Paul Kelly was spun through Turn 1 from contact with Sam Fillmore, ending up buried in the gravel.

Race 4 was the first and only of the weekend to include a pit stop, and Armstrong needed to stay within five seconds of Alexander to take the lead due to a difference in mandatory pit stop time.

When the pit stops cycled through, Armstrong emerged in the lead ahead of Regan Scoullar, with Nigel Cromie in third having taken over from Alexander.

Armstrong ran away at the front to take the win and the championship, while the battle for second was intense in the final minutes.

Steve Brooks emerged in third position following his pit stop, splitting Scoullar and Cromie.

Scoullar struggled for grip during the closing laps, resulting in Cromie and Brooks battling to try and pass for several laps.

The young gun from Wellington held on to take second, with just 0.3s back to Cromie.

Matt Day held on to win the GT4 class hile the Toyota Supras battled behind.

Clen Chappel/Lachlan Evennett came home in second ahead of Grant Aitken/Greg Murphy.