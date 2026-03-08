Kostecki’s weekend started with a rollercoaster Thursday. Not only did he qualify on pole for the first race of the weekend, he did it while being physically ill inside his race car.

What followed was four doses of incredibly hard racing, where Kostecki either led from the front and dominated, or forged his way through to the lead with a brute force approach.

It was almost a perfect sweep, but Broc Feeney fought to take the win in a thrilling conclusion to Saturday’s Race 6.

Cam Waters had a somewhat quiet weekend by his standards to take second position for the round.

The Tickford driver capitalised on a DNF for Feeney in the final race of the weekend to vault into second position.

Advertisements

Consistency was key for Waters, with two solid top 10 results, and two visits to the podium redeeming some tough qualifying positions.

In what can only be described as a rollercoaster weekend, Kai Allen ended up third overall for the round.

Allen was involved in a number of incidents while running in a strong position, but each time drove back through the field, passing an enormous number of cars.

Despite not finishing Race 7 with big damage, Feeney’s results over the weekend were good enough for fourth in the round.

Ultimately, Feeney loses the overall championship lead to Kostecki heading into the next round in New Zealand.

Continuing Matt Stone Racing’s success at Albert Park, albeit without a race win, Jack Le Brocq’s consistency earned him fifth in the round standings.

Kostecki becomes the second driver after Will Brown to win the Larry Perkins Trophy twice, while Shane Van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert, and Jamie Whincup have one each.

Final Larry Perkins Trophy standings for 2026