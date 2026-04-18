Entering the first race of weekend, Wood led Broc Feeney to the tune of 17 points, but that gap has blown out to 40 points with Brodie Kostecki moving into second.
Feeney, meanwhile, has slipped to third in the order and 52 points in arrears of the Kiwi.
Matt Payne has moved from sixth to fourth in the order, though the gap has gotten wider from from 56 points to 67 points.
Chaz Mostert has maintained his place in fifth and 74 points off his teammate.
Supercars continues on Saturday with qualifying at 8:05am AEST.
Points: Jason Richards TroITM Christchurch Super440, Race 1
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Diff
|1
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|286
|2
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|246
|40
|3
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|234
|52
|4
|Matt Payne
|Grove Racing
|219
|67
|5
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|212
|74
|6
|Will Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|204
|82
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|191
|95
|8
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|171
|115
|9
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|168
|118
|10
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|136
|150
|11
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|127
|159
|12
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|117
|169
|13
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|104
|182
|14
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|99
|187
|15
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|98
|188
|16
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|78
|208
|17
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|76
|210
|18
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|76
|210
|19
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|75
|211
|20
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|71
|215
|21
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|69
|217
|22
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|68
|218
|23
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|47
|239
|24
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|29
|257
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