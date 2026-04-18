Entering the first race of weekend, Wood led Broc Feeney to the tune of 17 points, but that gap has blown out to 40 points with Brodie Kostecki moving into second.

Feeney, meanwhile, has slipped to third in the order and 52 points in arrears of the Kiwi.

Matt Payne has moved from sixth to fourth in the order, though the gap has gotten wider from from 56 points to 67 points.

Chaz Mostert has maintained his place in fifth and 74 points off his teammate.

Supercars continues on Saturday with qualifying at 8:05am AEST.

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Points: Jason Richards TroITM Christchurch Super440, Race 1