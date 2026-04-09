Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is predicted to hit New Zealand’s north island on Sunday bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds with it.

New Zealand’s official weather service currently has both a heavy rain and strong wind watch in place for the Taupo area that covers all of Sunday.

Supercars is today in discussion with event stakeholders, including government representatives, about potential contingency plans.

As it stands there have been no changes to the Taupo Super440 schedule, however that could change as early as this afternoon.

Options on the table are understood to include shifting Sunday’s action to earlier in the day, before the worst of the forecast weather, or cancelling Sunday altogether and getting the races done across Friday and Saturday.

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In any case, dramatic changes to the Sunday schedule would likely require changes to Friday and Saturday as well, hence a decision being earmarked for later today.

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The current schedule for the Taupo Super440 features two practice sessions on Friday, two qualifying sessions and two races on Saturday and a qualifying session, Top 10 Shootout and a race on Sunday.