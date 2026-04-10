The championship has this year elected to prohibit setup changes between the second qualifying session and the first race on Saturdays at Super440 events.

It’s an initiative predicated on adding a strategic variable, forcing teams to strike a balance between qualifying and race setups.

Teams have largely been supportive of the new rule, which is also intended to take load off crews during the busy Saturday schedules.

However, it has been scrapped for Taupo amid the scheduling changes that are headlined by Sunday’s 200km race being brought forward to Saturday.

Supercars has now elected to run the opening 120km race on super soft tyres, while the 200km race and Sunday’s 120km encounter are to be run on softs.

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With teams having set their plans around the original scheduling, Supercars opted to park the concept for Taupo.

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A series of rule changes required to be signed off by acting CEO Barclay Nettlefold as part of the schedule shuffle also included the reallocation of championship points.

Saturday’s second race will now be worth 140 points for the win due to its 200km length, with Sunday now allocated 80 points in line with its revised 120km duration.

Sunday’s tentative schedule of qualifying and a 120km race meanwhile no longer features a Top 10 Shootout.