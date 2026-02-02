There’s a lot to digest as Supercars makes big calls in a bid to refresh its television broadcasts under the reign of returned CEO James Warburton.

Speedcafe unpacks what’s happened – and what’s likely to come next – as the topic dominates the build-up to the 2026 season-opener in Sydney.

What’s happened?

Speedcafe’s report that Supercars’ long-mooted plans to shake-up its TV commentary line-up has included ousting Crompton from the lead role triggered a major reaction online.

A petition urging Supercars to reverse its decision was launched by fan Mark Doust, whose similar initiative played a part in the category backflipping on its axing of Mark Larkham six years ago.

Crompton responded to the online outcry by issuing a statement thanking fans and revealing he’s been offered a heavily reduced, two-round deal.

Supercars is facing backlash for its treatment of the Hall of Famer, who has been a mainstay of the broadcast for over two decades, while others are backing a complete refresh.

What happens next?

While Supercars is yet to comment publicly on the saga, there is no sign the Larkham scenario will repeat and that Crompton will be reinstated.

Supercars is instead close to finalising a new TV line-up ahead of an expected reveal in the lead-up to the Sydney 500 season-opener on February 20-22.

With Supercars not budging on its position, the ball is essentially in Crompton’s court as to whether he will take the reduced role or make a clean break.

Judging by the tone of Crompton’s statement last week, don’t be surprised if it’s the latter and the legend disappears from the broadcast entirely.

Such an outcome could free up Crompton to increase his links to Toyota – for which he already manages the TGRA Cup and orchestrated its Supercars entry.

So who replaces Neil Crompton in commentary?

While Supercars did chase NRL commentary talent as part of its refresh, it’s now clear the category will promote from its support ranks – and not have a single ‘voice of the sport’.

Chad Neylon, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill are all in line to share the mic across the 14-event season as part of a strategy to break the long-running formula.

All three are staples of the broadcast thanks to their work in support categories, while Neylon and Naulty spent time in the box during Supercars sessions last year in preparation for 2026.

Having a dedicated ‘caller’ in the commentary box – as opposed to two ex-drivers – will bring Supercars into line with the majority of other motorsport, including Formula 1.

What is happening with Mark Skaife?

Skaife has not commented publicly on the shake-up but is believed to be in a similar position to Crompton – essentially offered an ‘enduro-only’ deal.

A more polarising figure among fans than Crompton, Skaife has been a staple in the box since retiring from full-time driving in 2008, apart from a short sabbatical in 2015.

The five-time Supercars champion remains a Fox Sports favourite, however, and could yet feature on a mooted new motorsport analysis program on the network, separate to race events.

Skaife’s role in the commentary box will essentially be taken by Garth Tander, who is highly rated within Supercars following an apprenticeship in other positions.

Who will join the broadcasts?

James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom are the new ‘star’ signings and also key to Warburton’s strategy of bringing younger voices to the expert roles.

Both are former champions who have recently moved from full-time to co-driving and have made cameos in the broadcast before in supporting positions.

Supercars’ desire to shake-up the product will also lead to some level of rotation among the experts as it mixes and matches the talent.

While Crompton’s deal included a provision that only two commentators would be in the box, expect this to change in 2026. In-race commentary rotations are also on the table for enduros.

What else is changing?

There are many unanswered questions about the remainder of the team, but expect Mark Larkham and Craig Lowndes to continue, and Molly Taylor to also feature.

Seven previously included Taylor as part of its own team at selected live events, but this year’s overhaul is tipped to result in a move away from the free-to-air network bringing its own talent.

Countless changes to the graphics package, camera technology and more are also on the cards amid Supercars’ shift of production partner from Gravity Media to NEP.

A mooted move to a remote commentary model where the callers are based in a Sydney studio, though, is not going ahead, with the traditional at-track strategy to remain.