Craill takes over the lead role from Chad Neylon as part of the rotation system that is also set to include Matt Naulty.

The trio have been jointly elevated into the prestigious position this year following the axing of Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

Craill joins Garth Tander in the box for Taupo and Ruapuna, while Naulty is earmarked for the following Symmons Plains and Darwin events.

It marks a dream come true for Craill, who has well and truly proven his mettle behind the mic commentating a variety of classes across the last two decades.

Craill’s 2026 commitments have already included commentating the NextGen NZ Championship, Bathurst 12 Hour, Australian F1 Grand Prix and Easter’s Bathurst 6 Hour.

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Taking the coveted Supercars seat, though, marks a major step in the Barossa Valley-based caller and PR operative’s career.

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“When I was a kid, my racing heroes were Peter Brock and Larry Perkins,” Craill noted following the announcement of the role.

“But they were also voices like Mike Raymond, Wilko (Garry Wilkinson), Mark Oastler, Crompo, Murray Walker and all the others I listened to while growing up.

“The broadcasters – and the broadcasts themselves – were as big a part of my motorsport fandom as the drivers.

“I always wanted to commentate and frankly don’t and can’t do much else, so it’s pretty special to get a shot at calling some of the Supercars main game this year with this ripper group.”

Neylon will still be part of the NZ coverage on Supercars pit lane and support commentary duties.

The Supercars TV team is otherwise unchanged from Albert Park, aside from the omission of analyst Mark Winterbottom, who will appear on tonight’s episode of MotorRacing 360.