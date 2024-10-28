Victoria Square in the heart of the Adelaide CBD will host the Wednesday event on November 13.

The full 24-car field of Supercars will drive from the Adelaide Parklands Circuit at 4:45pm local time.

A full lap of the track will be completed before the cars head to Victoria Square where they will park for a one-hour driver signing session starting at 5pm.

Fans will also witness a truck and transporter parade on Tuesday at 12:45pm, starting at CMV Trucks Cavan before heading down Main North Road, King William Street and Victoria Square.

“The Track to Town and Transporter Parade are the perfect way for the Repco Supercars Championship to roll into Adelaide and for fans to be part of the excitement ahead of the 2024 VAILO Adelaide 500,” said South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO Mark Warren.

“Track to Town is such an exciting concept and spectacle for our fans with all of the Supercars parading from the circuit to the city before the free and popular Supercars drivers autograph session.

“Excitingly, Victoria Square in the heart of the Adelaide CBD will be the go-to destination on Wednesday 13 November, where the free access to the field will be incredible, and the atmosphere will start to take shape for the 25th year of the VAILO Adelaide 500.

“And, with the continued popularity of the Transporter Parade on the Tuesday, it makes for a full calendar of activities for fans and South Australians alike to be part of the excitement and anticipation in what promises to be another huge event and one worthy of celebrating its 25-year heritage.”

The Adelaide 500 takes place on November 14-17.