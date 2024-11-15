Both drivers crashed heavily at Turn 8 during the 15-minute session in a bizarre, near-identical fashion.

The crashes happened within seconds of each other as well, Hill hitting the wall first before Reynolds followed suit, the latter coming to a rest effectively on top of the former.

Thankfully neither driver was seriously injured, both admitting fault when speaking to the Fox Sports broadcast after returning to their respective garages.

“I’m pretty sad, to be honest,” said Matt Stone Racing driver Hill.

“That’s the exact same crash I had last year. I’m three from three, Turn 8, at the moment.

“Hope that’s me done for that corner. I feel like I’ve paid my dues.

“Just gutted. I’m gutted for the guys. It’s pretty cooked.”

For Team 18 star Reynolds the crash followed two excellent practice outings, including topping the half-hour session earlier today.

“There was a bit of yellow flags, so I didn’t know what was going on the other side,” he said.

“You try and lose a little bit of speed and I probably stayed on the brake a bit too long and just turned myself into the fence and had a crash myself.

“I was probably just over committed to be fair. Stupid mistake.”

Both drivers were asked if shadows were affecting visibility in the evening session.

“There’s a lot of shadows there but I’m not going to say that’s why I shunted,” said Hill. “Just a real shame.”

Reynolds added: “There were definitely some shadows but that’s not my excuse, no, not at all. I feel sorry for the boys and hopefully they can fix it for tomorrow.

“We’ve got one of the fastest cars in pit lane, so it’s just a shame.”