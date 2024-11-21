Hill, 30, has been locked in for an appearance at the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on the weekend before the Australian GP.

Speedcafe understands that as part of his appearance he’ll take the wheel of a Supercar under the tutelage of Craig Lowndes.

Exactly which car he will drive is yet to be determined.

Putting an unfamiliar star in a Supercar has become a theme for the AMF, with F1 ace Valtteri Bottas driving a Bathurst-winning Commodore in 2023.

Hill, meanwhile, will also steer the Shadow Can-Am MKI Mosport that he drove at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place on March 8-9.