As reported by Speedcafe on Tuesday, the category has deleted a rule declaring primary drivers must start the two enduro events.

That was introduced last year in a bid to showcase the star drivers to the big TV audience that the start brings but contributed to a dull Bathurst 1000 devoid of diverging strategies.

Supercars has also elected to lift the minimum co-driver laps and reduce the fuel tank size for the two events, creating further jeopardy for teams.

Initially slated as a reduction from the regular 133 to 118 litres, the championship has locked in a 121-litre tank size for the two events.

That will ensure co-drivers have to tackle more than two stints in the Bathurst 1000 to complete their minimum laps.

A minimum laps increase from 33 percent to 37 percent, which equates to 38 laps at The Bend and 60 at the Mount Panorama Circuit, was confirmed earlier this year.

“Strategy is what makes endurance racing so exciting,” said Supercars’ chief motorsport officer Tim Edwards.

“These updates have been introduced to strike the right balance for great racing at two critical events on the calendar.

“By adjusting the fuel capacity, we’re encouraging teams to be creative in how they structure their stints.

“It adds complexity to strategy, opens up opportunities to pass through pit stops, and keeps the racing alive right to the final stint.”

Teams will tackle a pre-endurance test at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, August 12, which will follow this weekend’s Sprint Cup finale at the Ipswich venue.