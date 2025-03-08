The Australian newspaper reported this week that the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation (WTOCWAC) had submitted to the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System to have McPhillamy Park registered as a heritage site.

WTOCWAC subsequently issued a blistering statement denying that is the case, labelling it “an attempt to revive the culture wars and to garner votes from people who would prefer to listen to sensationalist misinformation”.

The BLALC has now hit back with a detailed response of its own through CEO Toni-Lee Scott, who says the issues being discussed are based on verified site recordings and real ramifications for land use.

“To dismiss serious concerns as ‘misinformation’ is both misleading and irresponsible,” Scott said.

“The evidence is clear: over 15 site IDs have been lodged for Mount Panorama, including McPhillamy Park – the majority by one individual connected to WTOCWAC and Charles Sturt University – and these site cards appear to have already been used to obtain a Section 10 declaration under the ATSIHP Act in 2021.

“What we have uncovered is concerning and troubling, and the community deserves to know the truth.”

BLALC says AHIMS exists to protect and preserve historical Aboriginal sites and that the contemporary nature of the McPhillamy Park claim, which relates to a 2022 ceremony, raises legitimate concerns.

The BLALC statement also noted that the “Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed on the public record on the 5th of March 2025 Policy Meeting that discussions regarding this matter remain ongoing between Council, WTOCWAC, the family, and State and Federal departments.”

“Recognising a contemporary cultural event as a valid AHIMS site card could set a dangerous precedent in this country,” added Scott.

“This conversation is far from over. Furthermore, as the AHIMS application itself reveals, the family is seeking exclusive access to this site. That is something the public need to know.

“WTOCWAC asserts they have no current applications for heritage listings of any kind for any area, claiming that any statements to the contrary are untrue.

“We know this to be false – an application does exist and while it has been deemed ‘not a site’, current ongoing discussions suggest an active push to overturn that decision.”

BLALC also responded directly to WTOCWAC’s attempts to downplay the significance of AHIMS site recordings as merely to “alert” people to the presence of the site.

The BLALC statement notes these site cards can “lead to exclusive control of land, restrictions on development, and buffer zones that extend beyond the recorded site itself.”

“It is critical that the public understands what these site listings mean,” said Scott.

“Once a site card is lodged and deemed valid, it can be used as supporting evidence to restrict land access, halt development, and even prevent traditional uses of the land, as we’ve seen with the Wambuul Ceremonial Ground.”

“This is not about division – it’s about facts,” Scott concluded.

“We are not here to play political games or engage in personal attacks. But we will not be silenced when we see real issues that impact our community’s future.

“Transparency is critical, and the public has the right to know what is happening.”