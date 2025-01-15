The Albury-based team is constructing a new car for its Kiwi star in part as the result of teammate Jaxon Evans’ heavy crash at last year’s Adelaide finale.

It will be the first car debuted by the team since its original four-strong fleet of Gen3 machines rolled out at the 2023 Newcastle 500.

BJR aims to shake down the new car at Winton on February 10.

Featured Videos

A full field test day will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 19, ahead of the season-opening round at the same venue that weekend.