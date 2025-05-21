The Brad Jones Racing squad was recently confirmed as the second foundation Supercars team for Toyota as it prepares to enter the series next season.

BJR will join Toyota homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United in what will be a six-Supra attack against established makes Ford and Chevrolet.

The decision to join Toyota means BJR will leave the GM fold, having initially joined via Holden after switching from Ford in 2008.

According to team owner Jones, respectful discussion continued with the likes of Campbell and GM’s global motorsports competition executive director Eric Warren until the night before the announcement earlier this month.

“I’ve had a couple of discussions with them, they were really good,” said Jones.

“I spoke to Jim again [the night before the announcement] and he was good. I was very respectful, and so was he.

“I explained to him why I have made this decision.

“Honestly, people look at car racing and think it’s a lot about brands. But the truth is, when you’re at the area we’re all at, a lot of it has to do with the people. I’m very comfortable with these [Toyota-aligned] people.

“He understood that. He respects the relationship that I’ve had with them for a long time, and I respect the engagement with him and Eric and what they are trying to do with GM currently.

“That’s a good program also.”

BJR is expected to be right at the coal face of the Toyota program alongside WAU, during and beyond the development phase.

That will include WAU and BJR acting as a quasi on-ground Toyota motorsport department, with the carmaker itself wanting to keep its paddock presence thin beyond the likes of motorsport marketing lead Ben Casagrande.

That suits Jones who feels that being a two-team environment eliminates the need for a full-blown Toyota motorsport department in Australia.

“With just two teams, I’m not sure that that’s necessary at this point,” he said.

“A lot of the stuff that you end up a motorsport department trying to sort out, I feel like Walkinshaw and us can sort out ourselves, at the start.

“We welcome any support in that area, but this is one of things that has taken a little bit of time – we’ve had such a lot of communication about how that will all work for us.”

BJR is set to complete at least one dedicated Supra build for next season, as well as converting as many as three Camaros into Toyotas.

As it stands Andre Heimgartner is the team’s only signed driver for 2026.