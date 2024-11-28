McLeod, who raced for PremiAir Racing in Super2 and the Supercars enduros this year, has been named as part of a four-strong line-up for Ajith Kumar Racing.

The young Aussie will be joined by Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Kumar himself in a Porsche 992 run by Bas Koeten Racing for the Michelin 24H Series Middle East and the Michelin 24H Series Europe.

Kumar is a legend of the Tamil film industry, also known as Kollywood, and an accomplished race car driver, albeit one who has not raced regularly since 2010.

Details of McLeod’s Supercars plans for next year are not yet clear, however the announcement flags that he will compete both home and abroad.

It also clarifies why McLeod was absent from PremiAir’s ride day earlier this week, with the 19-year-old in Barcelona for testing ahead of the 24 Hours of Dubai in January.

“It’s fantastic to get the call up for this drive and become part of this new team,” said McLeod.

“I’ve competed in GT4 and 992 cars in the Middle East events for the past two years now. Last year I was lucky enough to race for Simpson Motorsport, and it was there that I drove alongside Fabian.

“I was fortunate enough for Fabian to recommend me to become part of the Ajith Kumar Racing team from the formation.

“Thanks to PremiAir Nulon Racing for letting me ’skip out’ on the team’s ride day at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, so I could make the trek to Barcelona for the first test.

“It’s great to meet Ajith, Mathieu and the Bas Koeten Team, and of course drive this cool car at this cool track in preparation for the 24-hour race in the new year.”

According to Duffieux, McLeod’s efforts in Dubai this year were enough to earn him the call up for Kumar’s squad.

“We are really proud to have Cameron with us in Ajith Kumar Racing,” he said.

“Ajith really wants to support young talented drivers on an international level, so for us it was an easy decision to call on Cameron who did an amazing job in the 24 Hours of Dubai earlier this year.”