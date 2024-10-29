After a gear position sensor issue scuppered any podium hopes on Saturday at the Gold Coast 500, it was an issue of his team’s making that capped off a horror weekend on Sunday.

The team filled the #25 Ford Mustang with fuel designated for the sister #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing entry of Ryan Wood.

Mostert wound up with finishes of 10th and 11th across Race 21 and Race 22 respectively but could have been on the podium in both.

The lacklustre weekend took him out of contention for the Supercars drivers’ championship having come into the weekend 225 points in arrears.

He left the streets of Surfers Paradise with a 309-point deficit to championship leader Will Brown.

The Mobil 1 Optus Racing driver took to social media on Tuesday with a video recapping the weekend.

In it, Mostert called for fans to temper their expectations of teams, who said are ultimately not immune to mistakes.

“On the weekend as a whole, I’m a big believer that we win and we lose as a team,” said the 32-year-old.

“The drivers in the car, we fought and battled for 85 laps out there with that many gear shifts, that many corners, that we could easily make a mistake any day.

“When we do make a mistake, we’re very rarely crucified for it – but when our team makes a mistake, fans out there generally truly try to sometimes go above and beyond, crucifying the team.

“I can’t be in the position I am to represent these awesome brands and get trophies throughout the years without an amazing team behind me. And I will always die by their side, win, lose, draw, no matter what it is.”

Mostert said criticism directed at the team affected him personally.

“If you’re insulting my team, you’re insulting me,” he explained.

“So, have a think before you comment anything online, because I take it personally to heart as well, especially when you target WAU.

“Because without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Thanks guys, love all the support too and all the positivity from the ones that are out there doing the right thing and trying to get their arms around myself and my team.

“Can’t wait to see you guys in Adelaide, finish off the year strong and get the eye on the prize and hopefully try and take a couple of wins there.”