Police had been told the 20-year-old man was assaulted by three men on William Street at around 4:15am on Monday.

However, an investigation by police soon quashed that claim and subsequent CCTV vision revealed the man repeatedly striking himself in the head.

The brief CCTV footage also showed a woman following behind the man. Both were taken to Bathurst Hospital after paramedics were called.

The man was on Thursday served a future court attendance notice for common assault (DV) and false representation resulting in police investigation.

Erebus has told Speedcafe that the engineer is no longer employed by the team.

“Erebus Motorsport was advised by NSW Police that charges would be laid and his employment has been terminated,” it said via a statement.

The engineer is understood to have joined Erebus ahead of last month’s Sandown 500.

He will appear in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday 11 December 2024, where police will allege he assaulted a woman known to him, and was not assaulted himself but made a false report to police.