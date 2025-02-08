GM is facing an uncertain future in Supercars thanks to Triple Eight’s impending defection to Ford at the end of this season.

That will leave the US auto giant without a homologation team in Supercars at a potentially awkward time given a third car – the Toyota Supra – will join the series in 2026.

Ford has already flagged its interest in having Triple Eight begin work on its program in 2025, which could see the team hand over the GM reins even before the end of this season.

One of the great unanswered questions of the Ford/T8 bombshell is who – if anyone – will take over GM homologation duties from Triple Eight.

It was the topic of this week’s Pirtek Poll – and turned up what could be considered a surprise result.

Among the options of all existing Chevrolet teams, the idea of poaching a Ford team (probably Grove Racing) or appointing nobody, the clear winner was Erebus Motorsport.

More than 28 percent of those that voted did so in favour of the 2023 champions, with Brad Jones Racing the next best with a little under 24 percent of the vote.

In some ways Erebus is an obvious choice, such as the team’s genuine fabricating firepower. It has already began expansion of its customer program, including supplying chassis to Dick Johnson Racing and Blanchard Racing Team.

It also has Gen3 runs on the board, having dominated the 2023 season and shown flashes of similar pace across a troubled 2024 campaign such as winning the Bathurst 1000 and the Sunday race at the Gold Coast 500.

On the flip side the team has faced a number of PR hurdles in recent years, most notably the curious absence of Brodie Kostecki at the first two rounds last year.

It also lost its two race engineers George Commins and Tom Moore to DJR during the off-season.

GM is yet to make any detailed comment on its future in Supercars beyond this season beyond expressing disappointment at Triple Eight’s departure from the fold.