Speedcafe understands that’s the latest update from supplier Motorsport Powertrains and Ford Performance to Blue Oval teams amid around-the-clock work to solve the engine trouble experienced at Sandown.

The Dick Johnson Racing-controlled entity has confirmed to teams that it has sourced 10 of the new crankshafts, allowing for one per car.

There had been fears that a full complement would not be available, leaving the new crankshafts to be distributed in drivers’ championship order.

With the crankshafts arriving from around the world, there is currently no guarantee on exactly when the engines will be ready for action.

It’s likely that teams will tackle opening practice at Bathurst on Thursday with spare engines that are being rebuilt with higher mileage and recently crack-tested crankshafts.

Engines with the higher qualify crankshaft taken from Ford’s GT3 program will be delivered to teams at the circuit during race week.

Ford teams are all pitching in to help amid the tight timelines.

The Blanchard Racing Team’s spare Ford Mustang took to Queensland Raceway on Monday just a day after the first of the GT3 cranks landed in the country.

It’s back on track today undertaking more durability testing, with BRT driver Aaron Love joining Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale behind the wheel.

Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi is overseeing the action, while members from Walkinshaw Andretti United have also flown to Queensland to assist with rebuilds.

All Supercars engines must be tested on the category’s official dyno in Brisbane before being sealed and delivered to teams.

Supercars is understood to still be working on the final engine map for the Mustang engine at Bathurst, following extensive dyno testing in the US and Brisbane.