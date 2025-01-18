The Giles Motorsport driver, still sporting Liam Lawson’s helmet, qualified fourth behind pole position winner Arvid Lindblad, Zack Scoular, and Josh Pierson.

MTEC Motorsport’s Pierson was slow away from the grid, which allowed Brown to take third place into Turn 1.

Over the 16-lap distance, the top three battled amongst themselves for the lead. Lindblad made multiple mistakes, which kept Scoular and Brown within arm’s reach.

Featured Videos

The British driver ultimately took the win, but bemoaned the handling of his car.

“It was not an easy race,” said Lindblad.

“It was quite long, that’s especially how it felt in the car. I knew it was going to be difficult from lap one or lap two – I wasn’t very happy.

“I had to really try and adapt and make the most of the car underneath me. It was not easy out there but thank you to the team because they did a really good job today.

“I was struggling. It wasn’t easy in the car and I had to adapt. That’s the way it was.”

Scoular thought he might have a chance at the win but was happy just to be on the podium having had low expectations coming into the season.

“Definitely a result we can be happy with – P2,” said Scoular.

“Again, before the championship we had no idea we were going to be up here, so every result I get is pretty cool. Thanks to the whole team and hopefully we do the same again in Race 2.”

Brown and Scoulard and fourth place finisher Pierson set a blistering pace, eclipsing each other for the lap record throughout the contest.

For Brown and Scoular, the dirty air ultimately hurt their hopes of making any moves.

“I was trying hard then. Didn’t have enough for those guys, but I was liking running with them and sticking close,” said Brown.

“Nearly, when Arvid made a mistake, we all got really close there which I thought might get interesting.

“Overall, really enjoying it. I’ve got a lot of aero wash so it’s quite hard to pass in this category.”

Australia’s other main interest, Patrick Heuzenroeder, claimed fifth.

Sebastian Manson was the next best Kiwi behind Scoular, finishing seventh while Alex Crosbie was 10th.

The Formula Regional Oceania Championship will qualify on Sunday morning, which will set the grid for Race 3. Race 2 is a top eight reverse grid race.

Results: Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship Race 4, Hampton Downs