The Kiwi has collaborated with Supercars' partner NED Whisky to release a product title ‘Drop of the Gods', commemorating 21 years since the iconic moment.

It's the fourth instalment in NED's Sounds of Bathurst series, for which in-car Supercars Bathurst audio is played into the whisky barrels as the product ages.

According to NED, “this unique technique enhances and highlights dark toffee and burnt maple flavours, adding greater depth of texture to the whisky.”

Murphy, whose four career Bathurst 1000 triumphs include the 2003 race, features on the bottle.

“NED Whisky have been building their iconic brand with Supercars through some clever outside the box thinking, offering the fans some awesome collectors limited edition whiskies and I'm very humbled that a big moment in my Bathurst career is being commemorated with a Sounds of Bathurst release,” he said.

NED Whisky and Top Shelf International CEO Trent Fraser heralded the standing in which Murphy and his 2:06.859s ‘Lap of the Gods' are held.

“Our team has got to know Greg through our involvement as the Official Whisky Of Supercars and a shared love of whisky quickly evolved into distillery visits and now this exceptional whisky,” said Fraser.

“Everyone remembers where they were 21 years ago for The Lap Of The Gods and every motorsport fan re-watches online regularly.

“It still transcends the sport, beyond tribalism, beyond rivalries, and we couldn't think of a better moment to raise a glass to.”

The 700ml product retails for $79.95 and is limited to 1600 bottles.

Although Murphy's Lap of the Gods is an iconic Holden Bathurst moment, the Drop of the Gods may suit the palate of Ford fans too.

The NED Whisky distillery is located in Campbellfield, Melbourne, on land that was formerly part of Ford Australia's Broadmeadows Assembly Plant.