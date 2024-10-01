For the second year running the Bathurst-based brewery has teamed up with Walkinshaw Andretti United to create a limited edition beer.

This year it is an American-style lager with just 240 cases on offer.

That beer will be packaged in six special cans, each representing a historic Bathurst win from Walkinshaw history.

It starts with 1990, the first Holden Racing Team triumph at Bathurst, followed by Craig Lowndes and Greg Murphy’s win in 1996.

Next up is Mark Skaife and Jim Richards in 2002, Garth Tander’s 2009 and 2011 wins, and the sole Great Race win under the WAU banner for Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth in 2021.

“I was actually introduced to [WAU CEO] Bruce Stewart through Ryan Wood’s Engineer, Adam Austin,” explained Reckless founder Jarrod Moore.

“We grew up together and Adam is the reason I became a car racing tragic, and to now be working together after we took such different career paths is awesome.

“We never intended on becoming a car racing aligned brand, but after picking Bathurst as our home and dabbling in some sponsorship, not only was it a dream come true, but the feedback from our local community and the car racing community was amazing.

“I expect this to be a long partnership and every year we will come up with something new and exciting for our punters as a way to introduce our style to this amazing community.”

Stewart welcomed the ongoing collaboration with Reckless.

“I love having the chance to team up with Jarrod, Alice and Grace again at Reckless Brewing, and after last year, it’s amazing to see what they have been able to put together this year, turning our past liveries into something so special,” he said.

The WAU beer is available now via Reckless Brewing’s website and selected stockists.