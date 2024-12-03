The two-by-four event is not the first of its kind after the superbike series joined the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The Australian Superbike Championship completed a high-profile support card, which also features the Super2 Series, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and GR Cup.

“We are thrilled to partner up with the ASBK Championship at the Ipswich Super440 in August 2025,” Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.

“Bringing our championships together has long been popular with fans of both series’, and to do so at a heartland circuit like Queensland Raceway will make for a fantastic spectacle and a must-see event for race fans of all kinds.

“We are eagerly looking forward to bringing Supercars back to Queensland Raceway and seeing Australasia’s best in two and four-wheel racing put on a brilliant show at the 2025 Ipswich Super440.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “I am delighted the ASBK Championship will be reuniting with the Repco Supercars Championship in 2025,”

“The championships share so many common values, and seeing the country’s premier car and bike categories performing together on the same weekend is truly a sight to behold.

“This is a concept that we want to see continue well into the future, so thanks to the Supercars Championship and Queensland Raceway for helping to lock in the 2025 event.”

Next year’s Ipswich 440 will mark the first time since 2019 that Supercars has raced at the paperclip.

Tickets and corporate hospitality options for the 2025 Ipswich Super440 can be found via Supercars.com and Ticketek.