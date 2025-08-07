Aaron Cameron’s #3 Mustang will run in a predominately white scheme promoting the online store, which sells a range of 4×4 related products.

The livery was captured in a spectacular photoshoot undertaken out the back of the Queensland Raceway facility.

“BRT is thrilled to welcome Adventure Industries to our family for the Ipswich Super 440,” said BRT commercial manager Mitch Brittain.

“This is a perfect alignment between two brands that share a passion for breaking new ground.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting lead-up and race weekend in Ipswich, working closely with the Adventure Industries team to bring this partnership to life both on and off the tarmac.”

The BRT Mustang is one of several Supercars Championship entries to feature new looks for the Ipswich Super440.

Matt Stone Racing (Sinopec), Brad Jones Racing (John West Logistics) and Team 18 (Cub Cadet) all revealed livery changes at the circuit on Thursday.

There are also two wildcards in the field, with Zach Bates aboard Triple Eight’s Supercheap Camaro and Cam Crick returning to his Dorma HVAC Services MSR entry.