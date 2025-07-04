Set to close the Sprint Cup portion of the Supercars season, the event will mark the first time the category has raced at the venue in six years.

Support action will come courtesy of the Super2 Series, Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota GR Cup and the Australian Superbike Championship.

Event director Matt Gegg hailed the return of the ‘two-plus-four’ format featuring bikes and car racing on the same bill.

“It’s not every day you get to see the best of Supercars and Superbikes on the same track – this is something really special for fans and for the sport,” he said.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into the schedule to make sure there’s non-stop action across all three days.

“Whether you’re into two wheels or four, there’s always something happening out there.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is the crossover moments – fans being able to watch a Superbike session, then turn around and catch a Supercars race straight after.

“It’s going to create a great buzz around the track.”

The Supercars portion of the event will run to the three-race Super440 format, which concludes with a 200km feature on the Sunday.

Friday, August 8

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:30 7:55 Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 1 8:05 8:25 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 1 8:40 9:10 Superbikes 0:30 Free Practice 1 9:20 10:00 Super2 0:40 Practice 1 10:10 10:35 Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 2 10:45 11:05 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 2 11:20 11:50 Superbikes 0:30 Free Practice 2 12:05 12:35 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 12:55 13:35 Super2 0:40 Practice 2 13:50 14:20 Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 14:35 15:05 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 15:20 15:35 TGRA GR CUP 0:15 Qualifying 15:50 16:20 Superbikes 0:30 Free Practice 3 16:30 16:40 Supercars 0:10 TV Track Time 16:45 17:15 Supercars 0:30 Event Rides

Saturday, August 9

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:05 7:25 Events 0:20 Tours, Pit Walk 7:35 1 lap after 7:53 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Race 1 8:05 8:20 Superbikes 0:15 Qualifying 1 8:30 8:45 Superbikes 0:15 Qualifying 2 8:55 9:15 Super2 0:20 Qualifying Race 1 9:30 9:40 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 23 9:50 10:00 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 23 10:05 10:15 Events 0:10 Entertainment 10:20 10:30 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 24 10:40 10:50 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 24 11:05 1 lap after 11:28 TGRA GR CUP 0:25 Race 2 11:40 1 lap after 12:13 Superbikes 0:35 Race 1 12:45 1 lap after 13:48 Supercars 39 laps Race 23 14:05 1 lap after 14:28 Carrera Cup 0:25 Race 1 14:45 1 lap after 15:23 Super2 0:40 Race 1 16:10 1 lap after 17:13 Supercars 39 laps Race 24

Sunday, August 10