Set to close the Sprint Cup portion of the Supercars season, the event will mark the first time the category has raced at the venue in six years.
Support action will come courtesy of the Super2 Series, Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota GR Cup and the Australian Superbike Championship.
Event director Matt Gegg hailed the return of the ‘two-plus-four’ format featuring bikes and car racing on the same bill.
“It’s not every day you get to see the best of Supercars and Superbikes on the same track – this is something really special for fans and for the sport,” he said.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into the schedule to make sure there’s non-stop action across all three days.
“Whether you’re into two wheels or four, there’s always something happening out there.
“One of the things I’m most excited about is the crossover moments – fans being able to watch a Superbike session, then turn around and catch a Supercars race straight after.
“It’s going to create a great buzz around the track.”
The Supercars portion of the event will run to the three-race Super440 format, which concludes with a 200km feature on the Sunday.
Friday, August 8
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:30
|7:55
|Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 1
|8:05
|8:25
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 1
|8:40
|9:10
|Superbikes
|0:30
|Free Practice 1
|9:20
|10:00
|Super2
|0:40
|Practice 1
|10:10
|10:35
|Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 2
|10:45
|11:05
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 2
|11:20
|11:50
|Superbikes
|0:30
|Free Practice 2
|12:05
|12:35
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1
|12:55
|13:35
|Super2
|0:40
|Practice 2
|13:50
|14:20
|Carrera Cup
|0:30
|Qualifying
|14:35
|15:05
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2
|15:20
|15:35
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:15
|Qualifying
|15:50
|16:20
|Superbikes
|0:30
|Free Practice 3
|16:30
|16:40
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|16:45
|17:15
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
Saturday, August 9
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:05
|7:25
|Events
|0:20
|Tours, Pit Walk
|7:35
|1 lap after 7:53
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Race 1
|8:05
|8:20
|Superbikes
|0:15
|Qualifying 1
|8:30
|8:45
|Superbikes
|0:15
|Qualifying 2
|8:55
|9:15
|Super2
|0:20
Qualifying Race 1
|9:30
|9:40
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 23
|9:50
|10:00
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 23
|10:05
|10:15
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|10:20
|10:30
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 24
|10:40
|10:50
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 24
|11:05
|1 lap after 11:28
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:25
|Race 2
|11:40
|1 lap after 12:13
|Superbikes
|0:35
|Race 1
|12:45
|1 lap after 13:48
|Supercars
|39 laps
|Race 23
|14:05
|1 lap after 14:28
|Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Race 1
|14:45
|1 lap after 15:23
|Super2
|0:40
|Race 1
|16:10
|1 lap after 17:13
|Supercars
|39 laps
|Race 24
Sunday, August 10
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:25
|7:50
|Events
|0:25
|Tours, Pit Walk
|8:00
|1 lap after 8:43
|Carrera Cup
|0:45
|Race 2
|8:55
|1 lap after 9:28
|Superbikes
|0:35
|Race 2
|9:45
|10:05
|Super2
|0:20
Qualifying Race 2
|10:20
|10:30
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q1 Race 25
|10:40
|10:50
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 25
|11:05
|1 lap after 11:23
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Race 3
|11:40
|12:10
|Supercars
|0:30
Top Ten Shootout
|12:25
|1 lap after 13:03
|Super2
|0:40
|Race 2
|13:20
|1 lap after 13:43
|Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Race 3
|13:55
|1 lap after 14:28
|Superbikes
|0:35
|Race 3
|15:15
|1 lap after 16:48
|Supercars
|63 laps
Race 25 – 200km
