The PremiAir Racing ace is coming off an impressive 2024 Supercars campaign that yielded a career-first pole (Darwin) and podium (Sandown).

Most impressive was the total of 10 top 10 finishes that helped him finish seventh in the final standings, having sat as high as fifth at various points in the season.

He already has an eye on next year, though, with hopes to land on the grid for the Bathurst 12 Hour on January 31-February 2.

Golding has one 12 Hour start to his name after teaming up with Brad Schumacher and Fred Vervisch in the PremiAir-run Audi R8 in 2023, an engine failure robbing the trio of a finish.

Now he’s on the market for a second start at the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

“We got most of the race done in 2023; I was hopping in for my last stint when we had an engine issue and had to pull the pin,” Golding told Speedcafe.

“But I got enough experience in to know what it’s all about.

“It’s such a great opportunity to get seat time before the Supercars season, and any time you can race at Bathurst it’s great.

“And the race is at such a high level now, with teams from all around the world coming down. The more you can put yourself in a competitive environment like that, the better of you’ll be in the Supercar.”

Golding sports an impressive Bathurst record, including race wins in both Trans Am and S5000, while in 2022 he set a new Mount Panorama lap record during an S5000 demonstration run.

He’s made nine Bathurst 1000 starts, five as primary driver, with his best finish of sixth coming alongside David Russell this year.