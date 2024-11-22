Evans crashed on Sunday morning at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit during Qualifying for Race 24.

Brad Jones Racing began fixing the car in time for Race 24 before Evans was ruled out of the final race due to concussion.

In a Brad Jones Racing-produced video, the eponymous team owner detailed the damage to the SCT-backed #50 machine.

Jones said the car will have to go back on a jig to straighten out the chassis.

“All this front end here is all over — and as you would expect from such a big impact,” said Jones.

“Some of this stuff on the firewall will need checking to see how bent that is.

“But the boys are pulling everything off, they’ll strip everything, and get ready to be placed back on the jig.”

Jones said the rear clip would be repaired but the front clip would be binned.

“The front section… is just totally destroyed. It’s so bent it won’t be worth repairing,” Jones explained.

“There are still bits and pieces bolted together, but you can see from the impact – imagine the force it takes to just crush that.

“Very big hit, a lot of work to be done, unbelievable amount of broken parts, but the good news is we’ve got a reasonable amount of time to get it sorted out.”