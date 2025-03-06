The factory-supported Ferrari squad is expected to field a pair of 296s in GTWCA this season, however for the time being just one has confirmed drivers.

That is the reprisal of the Elliott Schutte/Jaxon Evans combo that was a race winner last season.

“It’s fantastic to be back with Arise Racing GT for my second season,” said Evans, who will combine the GT duties with his Supercars commitments.

“Finishing third in the championship last year was a great achievement, and it’s given us a strong foundation to build on.

“The experience gained in 2024, both in terms of understanding the car and working closely with the team, will be invaluable as we push for even better results this season.

“One of the biggest positives last year was seeing Elliot’s massive improvement from start to finish. His development was really impressive, and as a team, that progress has given us a lot of confidence heading into 2025.

“Balancing this program with my Supercars commitments will be a fun challenge, but it’s one I’m really looking forward to. Both categories demand a lot, but I thrive on that level of competition.

“I feel well-prepared to take another step forward and make the most of every opportunity this season.”

As for the second car there are currently no confirmed drivers with the Chaz Mostert/Liam Talbot combo that won the sprint championship last year not returning intact.

Mostert has decided to stop racing in GTWCA to concentrate on his own GT4 team, while Talbot admitted at the Motorsport Australia prize giving recently that he’s on the market for 2025.

GTWCA will kick off its season as the headline act for the new SRO-run Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on April 4-6.