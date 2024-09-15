Crompton, who has been a supporter of the UMP concept since its inception four years ago, will provide a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound and Fox Sports facilities as part of the VIP experience on offer.

Tickets can be purchased until 4.30pm AEST on Monday (September 16).

PIRTEK has teamed up again with the sport’s biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIPs at the “Great Race”.

The prize is not being auctioned, but being raffled, giving everyone a chance to be involved and all proceeds will be donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Fans can buy their AUD$20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

“I doubt there is a better fan prize in world motorsports,” said Crompton of the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize offering.

“I cannot think of anyone who would have had the chance to experience everything on offer, other than the three previous winners, who all still rave about their four-days in ‘Disneyland’.

“We always enjoy giving the winner and their guest a behind the scenes look at what goes on in TV land, but the list of activities is just incredible.

“Can you imagine having the chance to sit in a Bathurst-winning (Peter) Brock or (Allan) Moffat car at the National Motor Racing Museum or waving the green flag at Australia’s Great Race? That’s something you will be telling your grandkids about.”

As well as waving the green flag and having a personal tour of the TV compounds with Crompton, first prize in the raffle also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate passes in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP “after hours” tour of the National Motor Racing Museum where they will have the choice of sitting in a Peter Brock or Allan Moffat Bathurst-winning car, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

There will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt says that “you could not get a better ‘voice’” for the Ultimate Bathurst Prize raffle than Crompton.

“When it comes to Supercars, Neil [Crompton] has done it all, but even he is blown away by the magnitude of the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle,” said Devitt.

“The best marketers of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize have been the previous three winners who all still champion the raffle for us.

“We originally created this activity to give every motorsport fan the opportunity to experience a bunch of once-in-a-life time memories. The bonus is knowing that all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We encourage fans to get their last-minute tickets to ensure they have a shot at being the ‘king’ or ‘queen’ of The Mountain next month.’”

The weekend will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2025 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of choice.

The raffle has again been driven by Pirtek and made possible through the generous contributions of Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, the National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.