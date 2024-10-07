Brad Jones Racing and Erebus Motorsport have agreed to swap places to avoid the former having its four cars split by the Tower 2 breezeway.

BJR’s #8 & #14 combination current sits ninth in the Teams Championship, one place ahead of Erebus following the latter’s troubled end to the Sandown 500.

Although the Teams Championship is made up of two-car teams, four-car squads are permitted to have their pair of teams in consecutive garages.

Hence all four of BJR’s Camaros were to be pitted ahead of Erebus prior to the mutually agreed change.

The rest of the pit lane will be garaged in championship order, with Triple Eight taking the prized top two garages near the pit exit.

Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing, PremiAir Racing and Team 18 follow.

Six garages in the middle of pit lane are taken up by Supercars, utilised by their TV, motorsport and technical departments.

Erebus, BJR, the Blanchard Racing Team and the single-car wildcards from Triple Eight and Matt Chahda Motorsport complete the team order.

The pit entry end of the lane includes three garages for control tyre supplier Dunlop and a single garage for support category egress.

The 2024 season marks the first that Supercars has ordered its garages in current Teams Championship order, rather than relying on the previous year’s standings.