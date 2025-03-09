The return of a competitive Shootout session marked the climax of the 2025 event, which attracted a healthy crowd despite sweltering conditions.

Organisers handpicked 10 cars to compete in the Shootout, designed to showcase a variety of cars on the event’s short Victoria Park loop circuit.

Lowndes and Slade drove various cars across the two days and were put in a Pagani Huayra R and Brabham BT62 for the Shootout respectively.

The Pagani comes with a $4.5million price tag and features a six-litre, V12 engine producing 850bhp.

“I haven’t done a Top 10 Shootout in years,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.

“I’m just honoured at this time in my life to be able to do this and have a crack in some beautiful cars.

“The Shootout was a lot of fun, I actually had a bit of a crack and it was very close with Timmy Slade.”

The Huayra R and BT62 were among a fleet of high-end vehicles at the event owned by a local collector.

Slade also drove the Huayra R during the weekend and Lowndes admits he was fortunate to be handed the keys for the Shootout.

“The Pagani is a nice, well-balanced car,” he said of the machine, which is one of just 30 of its kind in the world.

“It’s obviously got a few more creature comforts with the DRS on the rear wing and a few things. I think I had a little bit of an advantage.”

Slade’s sampled various hypercars throughout the weekend, as well as a Group C Lleyton House Porsche 962 and a replica Dale Earnhardt NASCAR.

“It’s been awesome,” he told Speedcafe.

“Like always, I love coming back home and supporting events here. It’s a cool event, fun to be a part of and drive some bucket-list cars.

“I’d say my favourite out of everything is the Huayra, it’s super-impressive, a really cool bit of kit.

“In the second-last corner where it’s high speed and you get a bit of downforce, the Brabham is pretty similar, but the Pagani gets through the low-speed stuff a bit better.

“It’s also got another 100 or 150 horsepower… but either way, they’re both great cars to drive. I’m not complaining!”

Lowndes’ weekend included laps in a Shadow MKIII Can-Am and Arrows A10B Megatron F1, although the latter proved short-lived due to an engine problem on Saturday.

Adelaide Motorsport Festival, Ten of the Best Shootout results

1. Pagani Huayra R – Craig Lowndes Pagani: 43.74

2. Brabham BT62 – Tim Slade: 43.75

3. Rodin Sintura – Josh Buchan: 44.55

4. Porsche 962C – Garnet Patterson: 44.96

5. Ferrari 296 Challenge – Rod Wilson: 46.38

6. Audi R8 GT3 – Mark Rosser: 46.43

7. Ford AU Falcon – Chris Smerdon: 47.67

8. Porsche GT3 RS – Jordan Ormsby: 48.08

9. Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Julian Newton: 49.06

10 Nissan R32 GTR Skyline – Kyle Alford: 52.25