As revealed by Speedcafe this morning, Lacroix is set to part ways with the team, with his current contract expiring on December 31 and not being renewed.

A team statement says Lacroix “has chosen to move on to new opportunities”, while thanking him for “bringing invaluable experience, leadership, and passion to our team environment”.

Lacroix was the technical brains behind the rise and sustained success of Triple Eight from 2003-2016, before leading DJR Team Penske’s surge from 2017-2020.

He moved from DJR to PremiAir in 2024 but has not been able to lift the Peter Xiberras-owned squad to the same success.

Despite big investment in Lacroix, Triple Eight cars and technical support, PremiAir has scored just two podium finishes across those two seasons.

The team is undergoing major changes for 2026 under the rule of a newly installed principal, Triple Eight founder Roland Dane, which also includes a double driver change.

“One of the things that Gen3 has done, it’s eliminated the special thinking. People like me are less relevant,” Lacroix said in a team video.

“We still have fantastic speed in the straight, and we’ve been checked many times on engine and bodywork, etcetera, so I’m quite happy with what we’ve done all together.

“I don’t think we’ve made the car slow, but my knowhow and my knowledge has probably not had the impact it would have had in the past.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what the championship is all about these days, more common parts, more everything the same, very little to do in the technical area.

“It’s all about driving and driver management, so in that respect, I don’t feel I can participate and help as much.”

Lacroix also pointed to a 90-minute commute from his Brisbane home to the team’s Gold Coast workshop as a challenge of working for PremiAir.

The Frenchman stressed an ongoing friendship with Xiberras and his belief the team will move forward under Dane’s rule.

“I would have loved to give Peter more results. I think we’ve got two podiums, a couple of poles here and there. It’s not enough, unfortunately,” he said.

“I think there is a new order in place. RD has taken over, really, and is going to make a difference, we know that.

“Anybody which is thinking he’s not doesn’t understand racing. It’s a new chapter.”

Lacroix will have his last outing with PremiAir at next weekend’s Adelaide Grand Final and hinted he will not be involved in the Supercars Championship next year.

“I will see you in the future, probably, but not necessarily in pit lane, maybe from somewhere else,” he said.

“There’s plenty of things to do. I’ve got a young son too, which is go-karting these days, so I’ve got plenty of racing left in me.”