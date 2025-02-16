The brand has been a regular fixture in Supercars since 2020 with full-time backing of Bryce Fullwood first at Walkinshaw Andretti United and then at Brad Jones Racing.

This year, however, Fullwood won’t sport Middy’s colours for the entire season.

The #14 BJR Camaro will run a rolling sponsorship program with Middy’s only committed for three rounds – the Sydney SuperNight, Darwin Triple Crown and the Sandown 500.

Fullwood, who has been backed by the brand since his karting days, thanked Middy’s for the years of support and welcomed the ongoing association.

“Middy’s Electrical has been a part of my career since I was a kid and I’m thrilled that they’re still part of the journey,” said Fullwood.

“I have to thank [co-directors] Nicholas and Anton Middendorp, as well as everyone in the Middy’s team for their support for over 14 years.

“This year is going to be pivotal for me and the team. We saw through last year what we’re capable of. There were sparks of speed and then we were able to string everything together and get a podium.

“We know what we can achieve and it’s about getting it all right at the right time. The aim is to make sure we have that consistency through the full year.

“I cannot wait to get on track in Sydney. It’s odd looking forward to a test day but I just want to get this year underway and get racing.”

Those sentiments on both car speed and the Middy’s support were echoed by team owner Brad Jones.

“Middy’s Electrical have provided significant support to the team for three years and we consider them part of the family,” said Jones.

“The relationship that we have with everyone at Middy’s including Nicholas and Anton Middendorp remains as strong as ever and I can’t thank them enough for their trust in our team.

“We saw last year Bryce and his crew find their footing towards the final few races and it was quite a positive end of the year for that side of the garage.

“Bryce and [engineer] Phil [Keed] work very well together – they basically speak their own language. So I’m very excited to watch that partnership grow and achieve the results they rightfully should.”

BJR has now unveiled all four of its cars with the covers already off the Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans Camaros.